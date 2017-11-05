Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom.More >>
Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom.More >>
A Youngstown woman has filed a federal lawsuit blaming mold, mildew, and other damage to her property on what she says are the city's racially motivated policies regarding sewer service.More >>
A Youngstown woman has filed a federal lawsuit blaming mold, mildew, and other damage to her property on what she says are the city's racially motivated policies regarding sewer service.More >>
Emergency management officials say the National Weather Service is trying to determine if winds or something more powerful damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.More >>
Emergency management officials say the National Weather Service is trying to determine if winds or something more powerful damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>