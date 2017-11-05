Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

Posted: Updated:
Tree damage in Boardman Tree damage in Boardman
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm.

It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store.

A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street.

"Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They sustained probably the most damage in the area," said Chief Pitzer.

“Most of the service department is decimated. There is also damage to the parts and service building," said Alexa Sweeney, Vice President of the Sweeney Auto Group.

Sweeney told 21 News that most of the dealership's inventory escaped unscathed.

The dealership is taking customer's calls according to Sweeney, who said they'll send service needs to the company's Chevrolet business across the street that wasn't damaged by the storm.

In addition, part of the roof and a portion of the exterior were ripped from the Ethan Allen furniture store on Market Street across the street from Sweeney's.

Crews were outside the store on Monday picking up the debris.

There are also reports of damage to other buildings in that area of Market Street.

There have been no reports of injuries associated with the Boardman damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

    Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:27 AM EST2017-11-06 16:27:21 GMT
    Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>
    Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>

  • 'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church

    'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:27 AM EST2017-11-06 16:27:13 GMT
    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>

  • Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

    Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:14 AM EST2017-11-06 16:14:41 GMT

    Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom. 

    More >>

    Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms