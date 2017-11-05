Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm.

It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store.

A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street.

"Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They sustained probably the most damage in the area," said Chief Pitzer.

“Most of the service department is decimated. There is also damage to the parts and service building," said Alexa Sweeney, Vice President of the Sweeney Auto Group.

Sweeney told 21 News that most of the dealership's inventory escaped unscathed.

The dealership is taking customer's calls according to Sweeney, who said they'll send service needs to the company's Chevrolet business across the street that wasn't damaged by the storm.

In addition, part of the roof and a portion of the exterior were ripped from the Ethan Allen furniture store on Market Street across the street from Sweeney's.

Crews were outside the store on Monday picking up the debris.

There are also reports of damage to other buildings in that area of Market Street.

There have been no reports of injuries associated with the Boardman damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.