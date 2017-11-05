Damaged Sweeney dealership moves service business across street

Stormy weather that moved through the Valley Sunday evening heavily damaged a Boardman car dealership and a furniture store.

A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street.

"Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They sustained probably the most damage in the area," said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

“We don't know the full extent of the damage,” said Alexa Sweeney, Vice President of the Sweeney Auto Group. “Most of the service department is decimated. There is also damage to the parts and service building."

Sweeney told 21 News that most of the dealership's inventory escaped unscathed.

The dealership is taking customer's calls according to Sweeney, who said they'll send service needs to the company's Chevrolet business across the street that wasn't damaged by the storm.

The dealership issued the following statement from its TeamSweeney Twitter account:

This evening, weather severely damaged our Buick GMC dealership. We are still accessing the situation and the damage that was done, however we can tell you that the building was empty and no one was hurt.

We appreciate your patience and the kind words that we have received from the community. We will provide another update on the building as soon as more information is available.

In addition, the roof was ripped from the Ethan Allen furniture store on Market Street across the street from Sweeney's.

There are also reports of damage to other buildings in that area of Market Street.

There have been no reports of injuries associated with the Boardman damage.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.