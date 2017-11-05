Sweeney dealership issues statement on storm damage.

Stormy weather that moved through the Valley Sunday evening heavily damaged a Boardman car dealership and a furniture store.

A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street.

In addition, the roof was ripped from the Ethan Allen furniture store on Market Street across the street from Sweeney's.

The dealership issued the following statement from its TeamSweeney Twitter account:

This evening, weather severely damaged our Buick GMC dealership. We are still accessing the situation and the damage that was done, however we can tell you that the building was empty and no one was hurt.

We appreciate your patience and the kind words that we have received from the community. We will provide another update on the building as soon as more information is available.

There are also reports of damage to other buildings in that area of Market Street.

There have been no reports of injuries associated with the Boardman damage.

