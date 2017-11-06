Some schools close in wake of storm - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Some schools close in wake of storm

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Sunday night's storms have been followed by announcements of some school closings.

The Bristol and Bloomfield-Mespo School districts are canceled Monday.

As of 6 am Monday, more than 2,500 homes and businesses in Trumbull County were still in the dark due to storm damage.

FirstEnergy was reporting that some of the power may be out until Wednesday evening.

