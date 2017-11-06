Rainy Start with Drier Afternoon and Colder!

After a stormy Sunday and some leftover showers this morning, we'll note a drier afternoon with colder air. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most of the day before falling temperatures taking us into the 30s tonight.

Clouds will win most of Tuesday with a few peeks of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be quite cool for most of the week with chilly air by Friday and Saturday! Nights will be dipping back into the mid-20s!

We'll have a drier week with more sunshine by Wednesday and Thursday!