125 mph winds whip through southern Ashtabula County community

The National Weather Service has determined that winds of up to 125 miles per hour damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.

Ashtabula County EMA Director Mike Fitchet tells 21 News that the damage is in the area of State Route 7 and Route 322 in Williamsfield Township, which is just north the Trumbull County line and Kinsman Township.

The macroburst caused damage in the area ranging from roofs being torn off to structural collapse.

There were no reports of injury, but Red Cross volunteers are on the scene in case any of the families need shelter or other essentials.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and local road departments are clearing trees and wires from the roadways while FirstEnergy is working to restore power to the community.

Officials from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency are also on the scene taking damage reports.