Storm damages southern Ashtabula County community

Emergency management officials say the National Weather Service is trying to determine if winds or something more powerful damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.

Ashtabula County EMA Director Mike Fitchet tells 21 News that the damage is in the area of State Route 7 and Route 322 in Williamsfield Township, which is just north the Trumbull County line and Kinsman Township.

Fitchett says the damage in the area of ranges from roofs being torn off to structural collapse.

There were no reports of injury, but Red Cross volunteers are on the scene in case any of the families need shelter or other essentials.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and local road departments are clearing trees and wires from the roadways while FirstEnergy is working to restore power to the community.

Officials from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency are also on the scene taking damage reports.