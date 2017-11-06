Police: Body found in park possible homicide

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.

Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. Sunday at Kirtland Park. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.