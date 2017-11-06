Police: Body found in park possible homicide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Body found in park possible homicide

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.

Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. Sunday at Kirtland Park. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other information has been released.

