Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
MERCER, Pa. -

Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom.

Mercer Area School District Superintendent Dr. William Gathers tells 21 News that the building was evacuated after someone discovered the word “bomb” written in pencil on a towel dispenser in a middle school restroom.

Those who were evacuated waited on the football field while police from the school, Mercer Borough, Jefferson Township and the Sheriff's Department conducted a search.

After about 40 minutes, the “all clear” was given and the students returned to class.

Dr. Gathers says efforts are underway by principals to find who was responsible for the threat.

