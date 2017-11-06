Fallen tree traps Boardman dad and daughter in house

Clean up work started early on Shorehaven Drive in Boardman, where powerful winds Sunday evening caused extensive damage to numerous properties.

The most severe example is the home of Chuck and Michelle Rudge, hit by four large trees, two of which crashed through the roof.

Rudge said he and his daughter Ade were sitting on the bed reading a book for school when he heard a loud crack.



"This tree just crashed right down through the middle of our bedroom, literally just a couple of feet from where Ade and I were. She actually got hit by some of the branches on her shoulder and her back," Rudge said.



"I got really scared and I didn't know what to do," said eight-year-old Adelynn. The two were trapped in the bedroom by the tree and debris from the roof.



"We were trapped in that corner of the bedroom. The problem was I started smelling gas and I said we got to get out, so we crawled out through everything and got out, but it was scary," said Rudge.



The fire chief said the scene doesn't have the normal characteristics of a macro burst because the trees and debris are spread in every direction.

At another home Shorehaven, a large rear deck was picked up and tossed to the rear of the yard. Another neighbor gave a familiar description of what it sounded like.



"It sounded like a freight train. People say when a tornado comes through that's what it sounds like, and my whole house shook," Harry glen said.



Despite the widespread damage, no one in the neighborhood was injured.