Fallen tree traps Boardman dad and daughter in house

The National Weather Service has determined that winds of up to 125 miles per hour damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.More >>
Once again, 21-WFMJ is proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank which is a volunteer driven organization that is vital to providing hungry people with food.More >>
The same jury took less than two hours of deliberations to convict of Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others will now decide if they think he should be put to death for the crimes.More >>
Clean up work started early on Shorehaven Drive in Boardman, where powerful winds Sunday evening caused extensive damage to numerous properties.More >>
A 16-year-old girl from Grove City has been charged with prostitution.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
