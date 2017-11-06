Storm brings close call for Boardman dad and daughter

A Boardman man and his daughter are the lucky survivors of Sunday night's stormy weather.

Charles Rudge tells 21 News the wind began whipping up as he was reading to his 8-year old daughter at their Shorehaven Drive home, just west of Sweeney Buick GMC and Ethan Allen Interiors, that were heavily damaged by the storm.

Rudge says the crash of a tree falling on the home's family room was followed by an even louder crash when a larger tree fell up against the house, smashing into the girl's bedroom, narrowly missing the father and daughter.

The two had to crawl through the tangle of tree limbs and debris to escape.

While the Rudge family waits for contractors to inspect the damage, neighbors are also cleaning up playground equipment, lawn chairs, and fences smashed by the storm.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says the damage does not exhibit the characteristics of a microburst.

The chief says he expects representatives from the National Weather Service to inspect the damage in Boardman on Tuesday.