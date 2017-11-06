Despite win, Penguins don't receive votes in FCS Coaches Poll

Despite a convincing 66-24 win over winless Indiana State, the Youngstown State football team is not receiving votes in the latest FCS Coaches poll.

James Madison remains the top team, followed by Jacksonville State, who moved up to number two after North Dakota State lost to South Dakota. The Bison fell to 6th.

The complete poll is listed below:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 James Madison (26) 650 9-0 1 2 Jacksonville State 619 8-1 3 3 Central Arkansas 567 8-1 4 4 Sam Houston State 550 8-1 5 5 South Dakota State 538 7-2 8 6 North Dakota State 527 8-1 2 7 North Carolina A&T 478 9-0 7 8 Wofford 466 8-1 9 9 Elon 447 8-1 10 10 South Dakota 364 7-2 6 11 Grambling State 362 8-1 12 12 Weber State 346 7-2 14 13 Western Illinois 308 6-3 18 14 Samford 285 6-3 15 15 Stony Brook 238 7-2 21 16 New Hampshire 234 6-3 19 17 Nicholls 221 7-2 17 18 McNeese 177 7-2 22 19 Southern Utah 167 7-2 23 20 Illinois State 164 6-2 13 21 Eastern Washington 152 5-4 11 22 Monmouth 114 8-1 24 23 Kennesaw State 103 8-1 25 24 Northern Arizona 85 6-3 16 25 Western Carolina 65 7-3 NR

Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa (51), Richmond (38), Furman (37), Montana (27), Villanova (24), Delaware (20), The Citadel (9), Dartmouth (5), Yale (5), N.C. Central (3), Austin Peay (2), San Diego (2).