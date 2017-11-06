Despite win, Penguins don't receive votes in FCS Coaches Poll

Despite a convincing 66-24 win over winless Indiana State, the Youngstown State football team is not receiving votes in the latest FCS Coaches poll.More >>
Despite a convincing 66-24 win over winless Indiana State, the Youngstown State football team is not receiving votes in the latest FCS Coaches poll.More >>
Newton Falls Head football coach Josh Franke tells 21 Sports he’s stepping down after three years.More >>
Newton Falls Head football coach Josh Franke tells 21 Sports he’s stepping down after three years.More >>
Dennis Schroeder scored 28 points and the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak, beating the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 117-115 on Sunday.More >>
Dennis Schroeder scored 28 points and the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak, beating the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 117-115 on Sunday.More >>
Playoff schedules for Ohio and Pennsylvania high school football teams.More >>
Playoff schedules for Ohio and Pennsylvania high school football teams.More >>
Lauren Blanco and Margaux Thompson combined for 30 digs on Saturday afternoon as the Youngstown State volleyball team lost 3-0 at Cleveland State.More >>
Lauren Blanco and Margaux Thompson combined for 30 digs on Saturday afternoon as the Youngstown State volleyball team lost 3-0 at Cleveland State.More >>
Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.More >>
Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.More >>
Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the...More >>
Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the second...More >>
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 4, 2017.More >>
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 4, 2017.More >>