Despite win, Penguins don't receive votes in FCS Coaches Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Despite a convincing 66-24 win over winless Indiana State, the Youngstown State football team is not receiving votes in the latest FCS Coaches poll.

James Madison remains the top team, followed by Jacksonville State, who moved up to number two after North Dakota State lost to South Dakota.  The Bison fell to 6th.

The complete poll is listed below:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS

1

James Madison (26)

650

9-0

1

2

Jacksonville State

619

8-1

3

3

Central Arkansas

567

8-1

4

4

Sam Houston State

550

8-1

5

5

South Dakota State

538

7-2

8

6

North Dakota State

527

8-1

2

7

North Carolina A&T

478

9-0

7

8

Wofford

466

8-1

9

9

Elon

447

8-1

10

10

South Dakota

364

7-2

6

11

Grambling State

362

8-1

12

12

Weber State

346

7-2

14

13

Western Illinois

308

6-3

18

14

Samford

285

6-3

15

15

Stony Brook

238

7-2

21

16

New Hampshire

234

6-3

19

17

Nicholls

221

7-2

17

18

McNeese

177

7-2

22

19

Southern Utah

167

7-2

23

20

Illinois State

164

6-2

13

21

Eastern Washington

152

5-4

11

22

Monmouth

114

8-1

24

23

Kennesaw State

103

8-1

25

24

Northern Arizona

85

6-3

16

25

Western Carolina

65

7-3

NR

Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa (51), Richmond (38), Furman (37), Montana (27), Villanova (24), Delaware (20), The Citadel (9), Dartmouth (5), Yale (5), N.C. Central (3), Austin Peay (2), San Diego (2).

