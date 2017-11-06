Grove City Police charge 16-year-old girl with prostitution

A 16-year-old girl from Grove City has been charged with prostitution.

Grove City Police charged the teen as a juvenile on Monday, becoming the third person charged connection with an incident that allegedly happened back on September 30.

Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Kloos of Grove City and 23-year-old Joshua Lamping of Boyers, Pennsylvania, Butler County were arrested earlier.

Lamping was arrested in October after state police say he had complained to them that a 16-year-old girl he had met online agreed to have sex with him in exchange for money.

According to police, Lamping said when he picked up the girl at the Grove City Burger King on West Main Street, she was with another adult male, later identified as Kloos.

The three drove to State Route 528 near East Valcourt Road, where Lamping said Kloos demanded money, according to police.

Lamping, who told police he left the area after refusing to pay the girl, is charged with disorderly conduct.

Kloos faces a court hearing on Wednesday on charges of promoting prostitution, corruption of minors, simple assault, and harassment.