Road in Youngstown closed for waterline repair

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Oakwood Avenue in Youngstown will be closed on Tuesday due to an emergency waterline repair. 

The road will be closed through Friday as crews work on the waterline.

Authorities say there will be a detour posted for drivers. 

