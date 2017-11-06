Youngstown's Oakwood Avenue closed this week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

If you are one of the more than 3,200 people who drive along a stretch of a street on Youngstown's West Side, you'll need to find another route for the rest of the week.

The Department of Public Works announced that it is closing Oakwood Avenue at North Hazelwood Avenue from Tuesday through Friday.

City officials blame the short notice on the need to make emergency water line repairs.

Detours will be posted.

