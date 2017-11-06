YSU awarded $1.7 million for Girard afterschool program

Youngstown State University has received two 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants for their afterschool program at Girard.

The grants total about $1.7 million and will fund the afterschool program for the next five years.

The YSU Center works with a community-wide spectrum of people to identify community problems and needs, develop solutions, and evaluate activities in the health and human services field.

The programs at Girard began in the middle of October and run Monday through Friday.

The program targets students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools.

Literacy, math, youth development and family engagement are taught in the program. It also functions as a college and career readiness program.

Students are provided a snack and transportation home.

The YSU Center also runs afterschool programs in Brookfield Elementary School, Campbell Elementary School, East Liverpool School District, and EJ Blott Elementary in Liberty.