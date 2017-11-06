Youngstown man sentenced to 8 years for involuntary manslaughter - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man sentenced to 8 years for involuntary manslaughter

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court on Monday. 

According to reports, 58-year-old Bernard Barnes was accused of shooting and killing 59-year-old Kenneth Evans in May of 2016.

Witnesses told police the fight between Barnes and Evans began over a woman. 

A Mahoning County Judge says Barnes was immediately sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

