Youngstown man sentenced to 8 years for involuntary manslaughter

A Youngstown man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court on Monday.More >>
FirstEnergy crews have narrowed the number of customers with power outages from 15,000 to less than 700.More >>
Youngstown State University has received two 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants for their afterschool program at Girard.More >>
Oakwood Avenue in Youngstown will be closed on Tuesday due to an emergency waterline repair. The road will be closed through Friday as crews work on the waterline. Authorities say there will be a detour posted for drivers.More >>
The National Weather Service has determined that winds of up to 125 miles per hour damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
