ODE awards Youngstown City Schools grant for $615 thousand

The Ohio Department of Education awarded Youngstown City Schools a $615,310 grant for school improvement.

The grant will be used to improve leadership and boost family and community engagement.

The School Improvement Grants were awarded through the state to East High School for $249,500, Harding for $125,000, Martin Luther King for $115,810 and Williamson for $125,000.

"The additional funding will help as we continue to implement and execute the strategic plan to move the Youngstown City School District and its students forward academically," said Krish Mohip, Youngstown City Schools CEO.

The grants for the three elementary schools are to improve building leadership to bolster student results.