ODE awards Youngstown City Schools grant for $615 thousand

The recent church shootings have left many fearful of the place they once found solitude.More >>
Local politicans came together to encourage Youngstown residents to enroll in a health care plan on Monday afternoon.More >>
Senator Sherrod Brown announced a new legislation that ensures Ohio retirees can keep the pensions they have earned.More >>
FirstEnergy crews have narrowed the number of customers with power outages from 15,000 to less than 600.More >>
Boardman Police were called to the Horizon House on South Avenue after a resident, who suffers from Schizophrenia, allegedly assaulted a staff member.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
