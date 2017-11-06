Horizon House resident charged after allegedly assaulting employee

Boardman Police were called to the Horizon House on South Avenue after a resident, who suffers from Schizophrenia, allegedly assaulted a staff member.

Shadene Kohler Atkins was arrested for assault on Sunday afternoon.

The employee told police Atkins was requesting cigarettes and when she told him to wait until after group, an argument broke out.

The employee advised police that Atkins threw a television remote at her face then ran towards her and punched her.

Police say they reviewed security video and could see Atkins violently punching the employee four times.

According to the report, the employee had a large bump on the right side of her face, a swollen and bruised right cheek and a swollen ear.

Atkins was taken to the hospital for a full evaluation. Authorities say the investigation showed Atkins suffers from a traumatic brain injury and Schizophrenia.