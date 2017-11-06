Resident accused of attacking Boardman mental health facility employee

Boardman police have arrested a resident of a facility that houses people recovering from mental illness after he allegedly attacked an employee there.

Boardman Police were called to the Horizon House on South Avenue on Sunday after a resident, who suffers from Schizophrenia, allegedly assaulted a staff member.

The employee told police that 27-year-old Shadene KohlerAtkins began to argue after being told to wait when he asked for a cigarette.

According to a police report, Atkins threw a television remote at her face then ran towards her and punched her.

Police say they reviewed security video and could see Atkins violently punching the employee four times.

Officers say the employee was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of a large bump on the right side of her face, a swollen and bruised right cheek and a swollen ear.

Atkins was taken to the hospital for a full evaluation.

Authorities say the investigation showed Atkins suffers from a traumatic brain injury and Schizophrenia.

Horizon House, operated by Compass Family Services, is 24 hour, residential facility that provides residential treatment and ongoing stabilization for people experiencing or recovering from severe and persistent mental illness.

According to the Compass website, clients are admitted through selection and referral of the Mahoning, Trumbull, and Carroll/Tuscarawas Mental Health and Recovery Boards.