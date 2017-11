Today will be a chilly and cloudy day with a possible shower? Temperatures will only rise to the mid 40s before an overnight low in the lower 30s. Sunshine will be plentiful Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stay below average all week with some of the coldest air of the season yet moving in Friday.

Temperatures will hover near freezing for highs Friday with overnight lows barely in the 20s! Saturday will also be quite chilly with sunshine making a return.