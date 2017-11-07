House shot up on Youngstown's West Side

Youngstown police say they have a person of interest in mind as they try to find out who shot up a home on the city's West Side.

Just after 9 o'clock Monday night, several shots were fired into a home on the 400 block of North Bonair.

A 35-year-old man and 63-year-old woman told officers they were relaxing at the home when they heard several loud bangs and found several bullet holes in the house.

No one was injured, but police found four bullets had struck the kitchen and the living room.

Outside the home, police found 28 shell casings.

The man told police he believes that the shots were fired by a man he had shot during an argument last year.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.