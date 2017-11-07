100 charged in Columbiana County drug investigation

Authorities will reveal more information today about an investigation into illegal drugs that has resulted in charges against 100 people.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that “Operation Big Oak” focused on an alleged ring that trafficked in fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, and cocaine in Columbiana and Cuyahoga counties.

Those implicated in the ring face more than 750 charges according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The investigation involved the Columbiana County Sheriff, County Drug Task Force, and police from Columbiana County, Ohio and Hancock County West Virginia.

Officials will reveal more about the investigation at an 11 am news conference in East Liverpool.

