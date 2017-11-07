Suspect tells Youngstown police Oxycontin belonged to grandma

Two men are charged after homes were shot up

Two Youngstown men are under arrest after police heard what they described as a barrage of gunfire not far from the Youngstown Playhouse Monday night.

After hearing the shots, a patrolman had been on Glenwood Avenue says a car began backing up in his direction on Sherwood Avenue.

The officer stopped the car and pointed his gun at the driver and passenger, ordering them to get out of the car.

According to a report, police believe the car they pulled over was involved in a shootout with another vehicle.

Shotspotter, a system Youngstown Police use to pinpoint the location of gunfire in the city, indicated that 21 shots had been fired along Sherwood Avenue.

Although there was no report of anyone actually being shot, the police later found bullet holes in two homes on the 500 block of Sherwood, as well as several spent shells in a yard, a driveway and in the street.

A search of the car turned up two semi-automatic pistols hidden under the back seat.

In the car's glove box police found 20 Oxycodone pills, which driver, 23-year-old Trelevi Braxton-Johnson said belonged to his grandmother.

Braxton-Johnson and his passenger, 24-year old Brad Walker, were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of discharging a firearm inside city limits and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Braxton-Johnson is also charged with drug possession.

Walker faces another charge because he was previously convicted of drug violation and is not legally permitted to have a firearm.