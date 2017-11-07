Chief: 100 mph winds caused Boardman storm damage

Senator Sherrod Brown announced a new legislation that ensures Ohio retirees can keep the pensions they have earned.More >>
Stephanie Leigh Bridal is hosting the fourth annual Operation Wedding Gown Giveaway.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education awarded Youngstown City Schools a $615,310 grant for school improvement.More >>
A Youngstown man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court on Monday.More >>
Youngstown State University has received two 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants for their afterschool program at Girard.More >>
Officials say a woman has died and a man remains hospitalized following a home explosion in central Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
