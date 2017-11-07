Chief: 100 mph winds caused Boardman storm damage

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects to hear that damage from Sunday night's storms was caused by high winds and not a tornado.

Pitzer tells 21 News that he and a representative from the National Weather Service walked through residential neighborhoods of Angiline and Shorehaven drives, as well as the business district of Market Street Monday afternoon.

Although the weather service has yet to issue an official statement, Pitzer said that the fallen trees appeared to be in one general direction, and the twisting usually associated with a tornado was not present.

As a result, it appears that the damage was caused by a microburst, with winds estimated at 95 to 100 miles per hour.

One of the trees toppled by the storm fell on a Shorehaven Drive home, narrowly missing a dad and his eight-year-old daughter who were inside at the time.

Sweeney Buick GMC and the nearby Ethan Allen interiors were also heavily damaged.

No one was injured.