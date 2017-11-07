Father charged with drowning death of two-year-old son

Charges have been filed against the father of a two-year-old Sharon boy who drowned in Trumbull County.

Bond is set at $150,000 for 35-year-old David Gammon, who was arraigned Tuesday in District Court on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

A media release from police did not say why they charged the father of Annakin Gammon, who was found in a fenced-in swimming pool at a home in Masury, Ohio on September 10.

Police say the boy found his way through an opening in the garage of a home by the corner of Syme and Alfred streets near State Line Road.

Gammon was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital where he later died.

Sharon police searched the Gammon home on Lafayette Avenue the following day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gammon remained jailed awaiting his next court hearing on November 17.