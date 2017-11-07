Weather service confirms Ashtabula County tornado

The National Weather Service now say they believe it was a tornado that damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.

On Monday, weather officials classified the storm as a 125 mile per hour “macroburst” that hit the area of State Route 7 and Route 322 in Williamsfield Township, which is just north the Trumbull County line and Kinsman Township.

On Tuesday, the weather service said that an EF-2 tornado was responsible for the damage.

Damage ranged from roofs being torn off to structural collapse.

There were no reports of injury, but Andover Fire Chief, Robert Vickery said his department helped rescue people trapped in homes that had wires and trees down on them.

A dozen fire departments helped clear trees from State Route 7 and along Pymatuning Road.