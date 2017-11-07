Decision 2017 Election Results

If you drive through Applewood Boulevard, located in a residential neighborhood not far from 224 in Boardman, you'll come across a yellow street sign that says "Autism area." After seeing a lot of speeding cars and accidents along this street, Brandy Lolakis though she needed the sign in front of her home. She needed it out of concern for her 10 year old son, Romello. "Children with autism often have impulsive behavior so he may not think to go and look for the ...

