Finally Some Midweek Sunshine

After a cloudy and chilly couple of days, sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday. The day will start cold with temperatures near 30 degrees. The afternoon will still be chilly but the lack of clouds will help.

Thursday is also expected to be an uneventful day. An arctic cold front is set to arrive Thursday night and the result will be increasing winds, plunging temperatures and snow showers. Flurries and snow showers will linger into parts of Friday. Small accumulations of snow will be possible, mainly north of I-80. Wind chill values will be no higher than the lower 20s Friday.

It was chilly today, but teeth-chattering cold (and wind) is in the forecast for Friday. pic.twitter.com/7o3Qpnl5fT — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) November 7, 2017

Brighter weather is forecast to return Saturday but it will remain cold. A chilly rain is likely on Sunday.