Columbiana drug round up targets 100 suspects

A nearly three year long investigation culminates in the largest drug round up ever in Columbiana county and charges against one hundred suspects.

At a news conference Tuesday in East Liverpool, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine outlined the results of a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation called "Operation Big Oak".

"A major drug trafficking ring that has been funneling fentanyl, carfentanil, heroine, and cocaine into Columbiana county for years is now no more," DeWine said.

Joined by more than a dozen police chiefs and sheriff's the Attorney General displayed a poster with pictures of many of the suspects, including the four alleged ring leaders from Cuyahoga county.



"According to our investigation, the drugs funneled here by these four suspects were then sold to dozens of mid level traffickers who then sold the product across Columbiana county," said DeWine.



The head of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force said the ring operated in several local communities. "Not just in East Liverpool but Wellsville, Lisbon, Rogers, Negley, East Palestine and Columbiana," said Task Force Director, Lt. Brian McLaughlin.



DeWine said arrests began on Monday and some suspects were being picked up even as the news conference was underway and were being processed and placed in handcuffs right at the news conference location.



Also on hand were representatives of recovery programs who are involved in addiction interventions at the time of arrests.



"This is the time that they're ready to listen. They get away from the drugs and the influences long enough to give them a message of hope," said Josh Lytle of the Family Recovery Ministries Program.



The police chiefs say breaking up this drug connection will surely have a local impact. "Think how many lives have been lost through this connection here, so I'm sure a lot," East LIverpool Police Chief John Lane said.

DeWine noted that East Liverpool police officer Chris Green almost died in May because of an accidental overdose while working on a case as part of Operation Big Oak. Green was exposed to fentanyl while searching a vehicle. He was revived with naloxone. Two suspects in that case are among the one hundred now being charged.



