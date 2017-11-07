Endangered missing man may be headed to Boardman

Authorities in the Columbus area have issued an endangered missing adult alert for an elderly man suffering from dementia who may be headed toward Boardman.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, 84-year-old George Washington drove away from his home in Lewis Center, Ohio home on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Mr. Washington, who may be confused, was driving a purple 2006 Chevy Cobalt.

He has family in Boardman and may be trying to make his way there.

Anyone who sees Washington or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person's Unit at 866-693-9171 or 9-1-1.

More information:

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Age: 84

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180lbs

Hair Color: Gray

Eye Color: Brown

VEHICLE INVOLVED

Make: Chevrolet

Model: Cobalt

Year: 2006

Color: Purple

Plate State: OH

Plate Number: FDH-9144

Description: The vehicle shown is not the actual vehicle involved.