ELECTION RESULTS: Tito Brown voted next mayor of Youngstown

The unofficial results are in from the Mahoning County Board of Elections and voters have chosen Democratic candidate Jamael Tito Brown as the next mayor of Youngstown.

Brown won a tight race over independent candidate Sean McKinney.

Unofficial total late Tuesday night put Brown a mere 162 votes ahead of McKinney.

Deputy Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Thomas McCabe says that the results are of course, still unofficial.

According to McCabe, a recount is not automatically called for unless the results are about 0.5% to each other. In this specific race that would equal about 55 votes.

McCabe says at this point there are about 180 provisional votes to be counted.

Brown became the Democratic party's mayoral candidate after beating incumbent Mayor John McNally — then the party's endorsed candidate — during the primary election last May.

The primary wasn't the first time the men's names were opposite each other on a ballot page; the two faced off in a 2013 mayoral race as well, which McNally won by 142 votes.

Brown currently serves as the director of operations at the Mahoning County Treasurer's Office, and before that was appointed the president of the city council after serving as the 3rd Ward councilman for 31⁄2 years.

There were no Republican mayoral candidates on the ballot.