ELECTION RESULTS: Niles School's Superintendent on failed levy "we needed this"

The failure of a 9.25 mill levy for the Niles City School District means school administrators are going back to the drawing board.

Tuesday evening the school board's proposed levy failed by nearly 70%.

Last month the Ohio Department of Education -placed the Niles City School District on "fiscal caution"

Every year, the school districts around the state are required to submit a five-year forecast. If the forecast shows a projected deficit the schools are placed on fiscal caution.

The 9.25 mill levy would have helped Niles City Schools to attempt to make up for deficits that are projected to be several million dollars deep by the end of five years.

Late Tuesday evening, Niles City School Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said that the failure of the levy was "disappointing".

The district now has until the end of the month to come up with a fiscal plan.

Thigpen said that administrators are going to have to sit down with the fiscal commission from the Ohio Department of Education.

The district was placed under fiscal watch in 2003 and remained there for 13 years until June 2016.

The voting results from Tuesday night are unofficial since provisional votes have yet to be tallied.