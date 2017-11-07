Fire causes extensive damage to house Struthers house

Fire tore through a Struthers house on Sexton Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

A man living in the house tells 21 News he was sitting in the living room when he heard a large thump on the second floor.

The man said he thought the sound was made by the young boy that lived on the second floor of the house.

After hearing another thump and then the sound of something hitting his car, the man says he went outside and noticed flames coming from the second floor.

A good Samaritan, John Seabolt saw the fire as he was driving by and stopped to call 9-1-1.

He then entered the home when he thought someone could have been trapped on the second floor.

After breaking down the door, Seabolt said he realized no one was in the house.

The Struthers fire department arrived on scene quickly and were concentrating on the second floor of the house.

No word on what may have caused the fire but the house suffered extensive damage.