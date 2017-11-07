ELECTION RESULTS: Magistrate Carla Baldwin named Youngstown Municipal Judge

Mahoning County Juvenile Court Magistrate Carla Baldwin will become the next Youngstown Municipal judge.

According to her campaign, Baldwin is the first African American female judge elected in Mahoning County.

Baldwin has been serving as juvenile court magistrate since January.

Before that Baldwin served as an Assistant Mahoning Prosecutor who has worked in the criminal and juvenile division for 8 years,

She also is an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences Department at Youngstown State University.

The Vindicator says "In Youngstown, the last black judge was Robert Douglas Sr. who retired in August 2012. The Ohio General Assembly eliminated the position, leaving two sitting judges."

Baldwin won the Democratic nomination in the May primary by defeating longtime magistrate in the municipal court, Anthony Sertick.

Baldwin previously told 21 news that she was looking forward to using the position as municipal court judge to change the rates of recidivism and the way people look at the courts.

“We want to get our community healthy and people fear the court,” says Baldwin. “I want to take that fear away and show them that the court can be a powerful force in the lives of individuals who are struggling, so the worst thing that has ever happened to them can now become the best thing that has ever happened to them.”

Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show Baldwin won 64% of the vote. The results are not final until provisional ballots have been counted.

The municipal court judge position is becoming available with the retirement of Judge Robert Millich.