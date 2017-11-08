Hamad penalty deliberations resume this morning

The jury in the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial will begin deliberations again this morning.

After starting late Tuesday morning, the jury ended deliberations that night with no decision on which punishment they will recommend to the judge.

Hamad was convicted on two charges of aggravated murder, and several counts of attempted aggravated murder last week following his trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The death penalty is among the options on the table.

But they're also considering three possible life sentences.

Including life with parole after 25 or 30 years and life without parole.

The 12 member jury was instructed by the judge at around 9 pm that they would be sequestered for the night at a local hotel, where they would have no access to their cell phones or TV, preventing them from communicating with others and from seeing any recent news reports.

Before those deliberations began, both the defense and the prosecution made their final remarks to the jury.

Hamad's defense attorney asked the jury to show him mercy.

He described Hamad as a family man with no criminal history, hardworking who suffered from PTSD and to spare his life.

In order for Hamad to be sentenced to death, the jury must have a unanimous decision.

We could find out their decision as early as today as they resume deliberations at 9 o'clock in the morning.

Investigators say Hamad fatally shot 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Joshua Williams during a confrontation outside his Niles-Cortland Road home on February 25.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.