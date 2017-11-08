Car rams into guardrail on I-680

A car was badly damaged after it swerved off Interstate 680 in Youngstown early Wednesday and smashed head-on into a guardrail.

It happened shortly before 4 am as the car was traveling north near the 7-11 connector.

The car veered into the median, striking the end of the guardrail.

An ambulance and the fire department were sent to the crash scene, but Youngstown Police say the driver was out of the car and walking around.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

The police department's traffic division is still investigating the accident.