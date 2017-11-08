Car rams into guardrail on I-680 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car rams into guardrail on I-680

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A car was badly damaged after it swerved off Interstate 680 in Youngstown early Wednesday and smashed head-on into a guardrail.

It happened shortly before 4 am as the car was traveling north near the 7-11 connector.

The car veered into the median, striking the end of the guardrail.

An ambulance and the fire department were sent to the crash scene, but Youngstown Police say the driver was out of the car and walking around.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

The police department's traffic division is still investigating the accident.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms