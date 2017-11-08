Sunny & Chilly Wednesday

Brrr! After a frosty start this morning we're expecting temperatures to stay chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Sunshine will be plentiful today and tomorrow before clouds increase late Thursday. Thursday night will feature some evening rain showers turning to a mix before light snow and flurries fly overnight into Friday. Bands of lake-effect snow showers are possible (especially North) maybe giving us some minor accumulation around town.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Friday into Saturday morning with wind chills in the TEENS! Next week will feature temperatures back in the mid 40s for afternoon highs...