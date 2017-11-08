Police chase ends in crash, arrest in Youngstown

Authorities in Austintown and Youngstown are investigating a police pursuit that ended with three vehicles involved in a crash and the arrest of a Youngstown man.

According to a report, Youngstown police were called out just before 6 pm Tuesday to assist Austintown Police in a pursuit involving a crash.

The officer arrived at the intersection of Oakwood and Belle Vista Avenues to find a car and a truck that were demolished.

Further down the road was pickup truck that was also demolished.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 40-year-old Raymont Ingram of Youngstown, ran away from the crash scene.

Ingram was captured by an Austintown Police Officer about a block away from the crash at North Maryland Avenue and Silliman Stret, but not before police used a Taser to stun the suspect.

Ingram is being held in the Mahoning County jail in charges of failure to comply with a police order, drug trafficking, assault on a police officer, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.