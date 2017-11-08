Youngstown Mayor-elect seeking new Finance Director

The National Weather Service now say they believe it was a tornado that damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.More >>
Sharon police say a Sharon man drank enough alcohol to pass out as two of his children wandered away. One of the children drowned.More >>
The National Weather Service says damage from Sunday night's storms was caused by high winds and not a tornado.More >>
The jury that convicted a Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others has decided how he will be punished for the crimes.More >>
The jurors in the Nasser Hamad Capital murder trial are once again deliberating to determine his punishment.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
A national pet store chain says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >>
Officials say a woman has died and a man remains hospitalized following a home explosion in central Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
