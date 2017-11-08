Youngstown Mayor-elect seeking new Finance Director

Youngstown Mayor-Elect Jamael Tito Brown says he'll be appointing a new finance director when he takes office in January.

The morning after the Democrat beat runner-up independent Sean McKinney by an unofficial 166 votes, Brown talked to WFMJ Today Anchor Christa Lamendola about his plans for the city.

Saying he wants a fresh start, one of Brown's plans include replacing longtime Finance Director Dave Bozanich.

“I want to make sure what is going on this administration doesn't spill over into my administration, so I will be looking for a new finance chair or director,” said Brown.

Earlier this year two properties linked to Bozanich were searched by state agents.

At the time of that investigation, officials said that documents found during the raids "made the connection with the Marchionda investigation and the Flats at Wick and Wick Tower projects."

A 105 count indictment handed up by Mahoning County Grand Jury named 58-year-old Dominic Marchionda and some of his businesses.

Bozanich has not been charged.

Although one of Marchionda's companies is developing a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel downtown, Brown told 21 News he would still like to see that project become a reality.

Brown also said he would like to see efforts continue to build an amphitheater under the Market Street Bridge.

However, Brown added that he doesn't want to ask the voters to come up with money to pay for it.

He's hoping that there will be enough public and private funds to cover the cost.

The city has already asked for a $4 million federal loan to build the green space and entertainment center