Driver charged with traffic death of Youngstown fireman pleads not guilty

A Cleveland area woman is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman.

Josephine Palmer, 48, of Northfield, Ohio entered the plea Wednesday when she appeared in Ashtabula Municipal Court to answer charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Ashtabula County says Palmer was driving the van that failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township on October 20.

Ronald Russo, a Battalion Chief with the Youngstown Fire Department, died when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by Palmer's van, according to the patrol.

Russo, 64, of Poland, was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center with serious injuries and was subsequently flown to a hospital in Cleveland where he passed away.

According to reports, Russo was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Palmer and two passengers in the van were not injured.

The next court hearing for Palmer is set for December 13.