Area athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day

Lakeview's Annie Pavlansky signs National Letter of Intent with Kent State for women’s basketball.

At least 15 area high school athletes ranging from gymnastics to baseball are signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday. The early signing period is for all sports except football.

The following athletes are signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday or later this week.

Jordyn Kenneally - Ursuline High School - Softball - Alderson Broaddus

Kade Hilles - Western Reserve High School - Basketball - Tiffin

Megan Turner - Champion High School - Softball - Kent State

Drake Batcho - Champion High School - Baseball - Cincinnati

Rachel Ward - McDonald High School - Softball - Lake Erie College

Brian Terlesky - Boardman High School - Golf - Youngstown State

Bryan Kordupel - Boardman High School - Golf - Youngstown State

Jenna Vivo - Boardman High School - Golf - Youngstown State

Cade Kreps - Boardman High School - Golf - Akron

Kyle Kimerer - Boardman High School - Swimming - Westminster

Annie Pavlansky - Lakeview High School - Basketball - Kent State

Jared Wilson - Columbiana High School - Golf - Wake Forest

Brycen James - South Range High School - Baseball - Ashland University

Adria Powell - Hubbard High School - Volleyball - Ohio State University

Claire Gagliardi - Hubbard High School - Gymnastics - Ohio State University

