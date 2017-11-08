Area athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Area athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day

Lakeview's Annie Pavlansky signs National Letter of Intent with Kent State for women’s basketball. Lakeview's Annie Pavlansky signs National Letter of Intent with Kent State for women’s basketball.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

At least 15 area high school athletes ranging from gymnastics to baseball are signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday.  The early signing period is for all sports except football.  

The following athletes are signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday or later this week.

  • Jordyn Kenneally - Ursuline High School  - Softball - Alderson Broaddus
  • Kade Hilles - Western Reserve High School  - Basketball - Tiffin
  • Megan Turner - Champion High School - Softball - Kent State
  • Drake Batcho - Champion High School - Baseball - Cincinnati
  • Rachel Ward - McDonald High School - Softball - Lake Erie College
  • Brian Terlesky - Boardman High School - Golf - Youngstown State
  • Bryan Kordupel - Boardman High School - Golf - Youngstown State
  • Jenna Vivo - Boardman High School - Golf - Youngstown State
  • Cade Kreps - Boardman High School - Golf - Akron
  • Kyle Kimerer - Boardman High School - Swimming - Westminster
  • Annie Pavlansky - Lakeview High School - Basketball - Kent State
  • Jared Wilson - Columbiana High School - Golf - Wake Forest
  • Brycen James - South Range High School - Baseball - Ashland University
  • Adria Powell - Hubbard High School - Volleyball - Ohio State University
  • Claire Gagliardi - Hubbard High School - Gymnastics - Ohio State University

