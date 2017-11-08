Ohio has 35,000 pounds of prescription drugs safely disposed

Commuters of the future are likely to feel pampered if Uber's plans for flying taxis work out.More >>
A federal judge has imposed a gag order in the criminal case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.More >>
Power was knocked out to more than 250 customers in and around Downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Cleveland area woman is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman.More >>
Youngstown Mayor-Elect Jamael Tito Brown says he'll be appointing a new finance director when he takes office in January.More >>
Hermitage police have filed charges against a Farrell man accused of stealing campaign signs placed by the winner of a judicial race.More >>
The jury that convicted a Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others has decided how he will be punished for the crimes.More >>
A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.More >>
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.More >>
A national pet store chain says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >>
Officials say a woman has died and a man remains hospitalized following a home explosion in central Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
