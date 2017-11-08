Uber reaches for the skies with plan for sleek flying taxi

Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
Commuters of the future are likely to feel pampered if Uber's plans for flying taxis work out.More >>
Commuters of the future are likely to feel pampered if Uber's plans for flying taxis work out.More >>
A federal judge has imposed a gag order in the criminal case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.More >>
A federal judge has imposed a gag order in the criminal case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.More >>
Power was knocked out to more than 250 customers in and around Downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Power was knocked out to more than 250 customers in and around Downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Cleveland area woman is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman.More >>
A Cleveland area woman is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman.More >>
Youngstown Mayor-Elect Jamael Tito Brown says he'll be appointing a new finance director when he takes office in January.More >>
Youngstown Mayor-Elect Jamael Tito Brown says he'll be appointing a new finance director when he takes office in January.More >>
Hermitage police have filed charges against a Farrell man accused of stealing campaign signs placed by the winner of a judicial race.More >>
Hermitage police have filed charges against a Farrell man accused of stealing campaign signs placed by the winner of a judicial race.More >>
The jury that convicted a Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others has decided how he will be punished for the crimes.More >>
The jury that convicted a Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others has decided how he will be punished for the crimes.More >>