Aric Almirola named Danica Patrick's replacement at SHR

At least 15 area high school athletes ranging from gymnastics to baseball are signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday.More >>
Justin Schultz scored in his return from a concussion, Matt Murray stopped 24 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins had little trouble with the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win Tuesday night.More >>
Aric Almirola has been officially named Danica Patrick's replacement at Stewart-Haas Racing.More >>
Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.More >>
For the second week in a row the South Range football team is up against a familiar opponent.More >>
Despite a convincing 66-24 win over winless Indiana State, the Youngstown State football team is not receiving votes in the latest FCS Coaches poll.More >>
Newton Falls Head football coach Josh Franke tells 21 Sports he’s stepping down after three years.More >>
