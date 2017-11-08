Farrell man accused of stealing Assistant DA's campaign signs

Hermitage police have filed charges against a Farrell man accused of stealing campaign signs placed by the winner of a judicial race.

According to a complaint filed in district court, 48-year-old Owen Magargee has been identified as the man seen on surveillance video taking a campaign sign from the front of the State Street Dairy Queen on October 29.

The sign belonged to Mercer County District Attorney Mary Odem who won the race for district judge in Tuesday's voting.

Charges of theft and receiving stolen property were filed against Margargee after Odem gave the video to police.

Odem told police that she had she received word that Margargee had been calling local businesses complaining that they displayed Odem campaign signs on their property.

One business owner forwarded a voice mail to Odem, where a male voice is saying that he found her signs offensive.

The investigating police officer looked up Margargee Facebook page and identified him as the same person seen stealing the sign in the surveillance video.

The complaint says there was also a post on Margargee's Facebook complaining about the money she spent on her campaign.

The officer also drove by Margargee's Haywood Street home and says he found the same Jeep seen in the surveillance video.

Margargee has been issued a summons to appear before a judge to answer the charges.