Power out to hundreds in Downtown Youngstown

Power was knocked out to more than 250 customers in and around Downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. customers near downtown began reporting a loss of electricity.

As of 1:05 p.m. 296 customers were reporting that they were without power. Traffic lights along Wick Avenue, Commerce Street, and Federal Street are not working as of now.

Youngstown Police say it is their understanding that there was some type of issue at the Ohio Edison substation on Belmont Avenue.

Police say that the traffic department is putting up temporary stop signs at the affected intersections. Motorists are being asked to use caution and follow the signs until the outage is resolved.

First Energy says that have crews dispatched to investigate, but they have not yet determined a cause of the outage.

As of now, electricity is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the Ohio Edison interactive outage map: here.

