Woman charged in fatal Russo crash has poor driving record

The woman charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed veteran Youngstown firefighter Ron Russo appeared for arraignment in Ashtabula Municipal Court Wednesday.

It was October 20 when Ron Russo's motorcycle and a van collided at an intersection in rural Ashtabula county. The 64-year-old battalion chief with the Youngstown fire department later died of his injuries.

The driver of the van, 48-year-old Josephine Palmer of Northfield, Ohio appeared with her attorney in Ashtabula Municipal Court. She entered not guilty pleas to vehicular manslaughter and failing to yield at a stop sign.

The city solicitor pointed out that this is Palmer's fourth moving violation in the past year, and asked the court to restrict her driving privileges pending the outcome of the case. The court did restrict her driving to work and family maintenance.



Local authorities say the intersection of State Route 45 and North Bend Road has had more than it's share of accidents, including previous fatalities. That's why a few years ago flashing red lights were installed.



Vehicular manslaughter is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $750.

Members of Ron Russo's family were in court but were not available for comment.

Palmer declined any comment.

She remains free on personal bond and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing December 13, 2017.