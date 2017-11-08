Great Groceries: Parmesan Bacon Quiche

Parmesan Bacon Quiche

2 premade pie crusts

8 slices bacon, chopped

1/4 cup diced shallots

4 green onions, thinly sliced

6 eggs

1 1/2 cups half and half

1 1/2 cups Frigo® Shredded Parmesan Cheese, divided

1 1/2 cups diced tomatoes, drained

1 1/2 tsp. dried tarragon



Preheat oven to 400°.

Prick crusts with fork. Bake crusts for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and reduce heat to 350º.

Cook bacon in a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove cooked pieces to paper towels to drain. Add shallots and cook for 3 minutes, until fragrant. Add green onions and cook for 1 minute. Remove mixture from heat and drain.

In a medium bowl, combine eggs, half and half, 1 1/4 cups cheese, tomatoes and tarragon. Stir in bacon mixture. Pour mixture into hot crusts and return pies to oven for 35 to 40 minutes. During the last 5 minutes of baking, sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.