Great Groceries: Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

1 cup warm water
1 Tbsp. beef base
1/2 lb. sliced mushrooms
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 lbs. boneless beef chuck roast
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/3 cup flour
1/4 tsp. salt


In a slow cooker, whisk water and beef base; add mushrooms, onion and garlic. Sprinkle roast with pepper and transfer to slow cooker. Add garlic powder, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce and cook, covered, on low for 6 to 8 hours or until meat is tender. Strain cooking juices and set aside.

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and salt until smooth; gradually whisk in cooking juices from roast. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thick. Serve with roast and vegetables over mashed potatoes.

